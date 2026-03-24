Bajaber makes promise to Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy after call-up

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 24, 2026 – Harambee Stars striker Mohammed Bajaber has vowed to repay head coach Benni McCarthy for his faith in him amidst his injury struggles.

The Simba SC forward has been recalled to the national team for Friday’s match against Estonia in the Fifa Global Series in Kigali, Rwanda.

Bajaber is determined to make the most of this chance and show Kenyans what they have been missing.

“It is an opportunity… I haven’t been playing, so I’m looking at it as a chance to redeem myself as well. Not just with Kenya, but physically as well. It is a chance… a big chance,” he said.

Bajaber added: “It means a lot. Every time somebody gives you a chance, not just to come and represent your national team but also in everyday life, you have to be grateful and of course I’m very grateful. I’m always going to give my all for the nation.”

The former Kenya Police marksman last donned the national jersey in a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Gabon at the Nyayo Stadium, close to a year ago.

Injury struggles have stunted the growth of a player who immediately won the hearts of many with his performance against Gambia in a World Cup qualifier in Abidjan.

Bajaber scored one of the goals in the thrilling 3-3 draw to announce himself as one of the cornerstones of McCarthy’s project in the national team.

Ahead of the African Nations Championships (CHAN), the 23-year-old was billed as one of the first names on McCarthy’s starting XI.

Harambee Stars striker Mohammed Bajaber with his teammates ahead of departure to Rwanda for Fifa Global Series. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARS

However, the ugly head of persistent injuries reared itself again, forcing him to drop out of the squad.

At the same time, Bajaber had inked a lucrative deal with the Tanzanian giants, rendering him ineligible for the competition usually reserved for players based in local leagues.

It has taken quite a while for his career at Simba to take off but Bajaber is grateful for how his employers have whipped him into shape.

“When I arrived there, they still have some of the best medical employees in Africa, I would say. They really do prepare you and allow you to heal. I can’t really talk too much about individuals, but as a whole, I think they’re a very professional team,” Bajaber, who came to prominence with Nairobi City Stars, said.

The striker is hopeful of hitting his peak.

“That’s football. You have the highest of highs at one point in your career and suddenly, a year later, pretty low. Obviously, I’m dealing with it and hopefully trying to get back to my best,” he said.

Friday’s encounter at Amahoro Stadium may just be the spark that fires Bajaber back on the path to prosperity for which he was always destined for.