‘Why Gor Mahia are increasingly difficult to beat’ – Akonnor

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 23, 2026 – Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor says the team have evolved in recent weeks into one of the most unbeatable in the Kenya Premier League.

The Ghanaian says his charges have learned to adapt and cope with any threat presented by their opponents.

“Our boys have processed a lot of things very well. We are very confident in how they play…tactically, they are very smart. They are getting better and better; when an opponent comes with any style of play, we are able to manage it. That is an indication of a very good team,” Akonnor said.

The record league champions are on course for their 22nd title as they sit atop the standings with a healthy lead of seven points ahead of their closest challengers, AFC Leopards – who boast 49 points.

Akonnor’s charges have won 17 matches, drew five and lost three – scoring 44 goals and conceding another 18 in the process.

They continued their march to glory on Saturday evening with a hardfought 2-1 win over Shabana at the Nyayo Stadium.

Goals from Jackson Dwang’ and Alpha Onyango – either side of Wycliffe Omondi’s equalizer – ensured maximum points for K’Ogalo.

Akonnor admitted his charges suffered in certain portions of the game as their opponents fought back to restore parity.

“We didn’t expect the opponent to take it easy on us. They were coming at us but what is most important is that we coped very well with any pressure. They have done very well and we are pleased with how they have coped with the pressure to the end,” the former Ghana national team head coach said.

Their next fixture is against an in-form Tusker FC on April 2.