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Arsenal's Ben White acknowledges supporters. PHOTO/ARSENAL

English Premier League

White gets first England call-up since 2022

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LONDON, England, March 23, 2026 – Arsenal defender Ben White has been called up to the England squad for the first time in more than three years.

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The 27-year-old has not been involved since leaving the camp during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar for personal reasons.

White then made himself unavailable for selection for the rest of Gareth Southgate’s reign.

England play friendlies against Uruguay on 27 March and Japan on 31 March at Wembley.

White has not played for England since a 3-0 friendly win against Ivory Coast in March 2022.

He replaces Jarell Quansah in Thomas Tuchel’s expanded 35-man squad after the Bayer Leverkusen defender was ruled out with a thigh injury.

There was no place in the squad for Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

White has made only seven Premier League appearances for leaders Arsenal this season.

However, he has played in eight of their 10 Champions League games in their run to the quarter-finals and started Sunday’s 2-0 Carabao Cup final defeat by Manchester City.

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