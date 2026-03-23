Watch out Gor! AFC Leopards coach makes promise in quest for Kenya Premier League title

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 23, 2026 – AFC Leopards head coach Fred Ambani has vowed to fight to the death for the Kenya Premier League title despite Gor Mahia’s seemingly unassailable lead.

The 12-time champions narrowly beat Tusker 1-0 at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday to increase their tally to 49 points, seven less than their arch-rivals who lead the standings.

That win, Ambani says, has reinjected belief in the players.

“It was a narrow win but still important all the same. Before the game, we had vowed to do less talking and more work on the pitch. I want to thank my players for a great game…I am so proud of them,” the tactician said.

National under 20 defender Hassan Beja struck in the 81st minute after stepping up from the bench.

AFC Leopards head coach Fred Ambani.

Up until the decisive moment, Ingwe had several chances to draw first blood but were barred by one of the most in-form teams of the moment.

Ambani says Beja’s introduction provided them with the penetrative effect that the attack had been crying for all game.

“Sichenje seemed a bit tired and couldn’t do what we had tasked him to do…to get between the wingbacks and centre backs, so I introduced Beja to come in and do that. We knew there was a weakness in the halfspaces and that’s where we wanted to exploit them,” the former AFC Leopards striker said.

The felines will be hoping that the two-week international break affords them the chance to sharpen their claws ahead of resumption of the league.

Having been knocked out of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup, winning the league remains their only chance of landing silverware.

Their next encounter is against Kariobangi Sharks on April 1.