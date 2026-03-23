Tusker coach Mette extends ‘cheeky’ invite to Ingwe fans after league defeat

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 23, 2026 – Tusker coach Julien Mette has invited AFC Leopards fans to support the brewers as they participate in next season’ Caf Confederations Cup.

The Frenchman says Ingwe faithful will have a lot of time on their hands since their beloved will not be playing continental football.

“They have good players, able to score anytime. They have a lot of good fans, but that’s too bad. They won’t play the Caf Confederation Cup last next year so if we win the FKF Cup and we play in the Confederation Cup, I will invite the the Leopards fans to support us during the competition for the good of Kenya,” Mette said.

The brewers have long conceded defeat in their quest for a 14th Kenya Premier League title but could still wrap up the 2025/26 season with a trophy.

However, they are big favourites for the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup through which they would find a route to continental football for the first time since 2021/22 when they played in the Champions League.

Mette, who has been a revelation since assuming the reins at Ruaraka in February, believes his team are nailed on for the domestic cup competition.

“As I said on the first day I arrived here, after the game against Shabana, the league (title race) was over for Tusker… it’s been for a long time but we are still on the road to win the FKF Cup so let’s do that. Leopards and Gor Mahia, which are the two best team in Kenya are already out so we have a chance to take it,” he said.

The ex-Rayon Sports tactician was speaking in the aftermath of a 1-0 loss to Ingwe in their Kenya Premier League fixture at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday evening.

Hassan Beja struck the decisive blow in the 81st minute, latching onto a loose ball in the danger area to bundle home the winner.

It was Mette’s second defeat in charge of the brewers, following a 1-0 loss to Shabana in what was his first game as head coach.

The defeat notwithstanding, Mette waxed lyrical about the growth of the players ever since he took charge.

“I’m proud of the players because we have come from a big hole. Some weeks ago we could not compete with this type of team. I am proud and of course, very disappointed by the result. If you look at the opportunities, I think it’s deserved for

Leopards. We had opportunities but could not convert them to goals,” the Frenchman observed.

He also gave props to Ingwe, describing them as his toughest opponent yet.

“They have a lot of good individual players. They may not be good in terms of the collective but they are still a good team,” Mette said.

Another tough test awaits in their next league tie, against leaders Gor Mahia on April 2.