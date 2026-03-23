Team Kenya land in Angola in search for Commonwealth Games, World Championships tickets

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 23, 2026 – The Kenyan wheelchair basketball teams are currently in Luanda, Angola for the Africa Senior Men and Women Championships.

The team, consisting of 12 men and 12 women, will be competing in the 5×5 and 3×3 categories, with the chance to qualify for the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games and the Wheelchair Basketball World Championships in Ottawa, Canada.

Kenya Wheelchair Basketball Federation (KWBF) president Alfred Simiyu expressed confidence in the players’ capabilities to earn their tickets to both competitions.

” We just had a team that finished with a silver from the just concluded Africa Women’s U-25 Championships in DRC. Five of those players are also here to beef up the veterans and for men, we have tried to get a blend of youngsters and experienced stars,” Simiyu said.

The 5×5 teams will battle with 19 other teams for the chance to play for the world championships.

They will be in action from March 27 (Friday) to April 3.

Winners will qualify directly for Ottawa while the second placed country will advance to the Repechage tournament.

On the other hand, their 3×3 counterparts are eyeing a ticket to the club games for which they must outdo 11 other countries.

They begin their campaign on March 24 (Tuesday).

Kenya women’s side has scooped five stars from the Kinshasa U-25 national side, led by Christine Mutheu, Diana Wabwire, Michelle Yegon, Mary Atieno and Ashley Autai. Others include Caroline Wanjira, Phyllis Warioko, Stella Tiyoy, Beth Wanja, Eunice Otieno and Merceline Anjejo

The team will be coached by Sarah libese, assisted by Caroline Adhiambo.

Only four women have been selected to compete in the 3×3, a team that will have veterans Caroline Wanjira, Phyllis Warioko and Stella Tiyoy joined by U-25 prodigy Michelle Yegon.

They will be coached by Caroline Adhiambo and Charles Otieno.

Charles Ogolla will coach the four gentlemen selected for the 3×3 games, a side that has captain Ian Kanji as well as youngster Milton Ilahuya, veteran Itaken Timoi and Robert Kimotho.

The four are also part of the 12 who will be up for the 5×5 games, joining a team that already has Evans Otieno , Haman Odido, James Karanja, Kelvin Ngugi, Supeiyo Koila, Elvis Jowi, Simon Ngugi and Dennis Ndung’u.

The team are under the tutelage of Nicholas Ngumbi, assisted by Maurice Ouma.

Ian Kanji is the men’s captain for the 5×5 team while Itaken Timoi will captain the 3×3.

On the other, Beth Wanja and Caroline Wanjira will share the same duties for the women’s side respectively.