Sandhu Claims NCBA Muthaiga Open Title as competition for Amateur Golf Series title hots up

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 23, 2026 – Home player Jay Sandhu has been crowned the winner of the 2026 NCBA Muthaiga Open, the fifth leg of the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) circuit.

Fresh from his victory at the Windsor Classic, Sandhu maintained his blistering form over the three-round tournament, carding rounds of 69, 70, and 72 for a total of 2-under par 21.

He successfully fending off a competitive field of 145 elite amateur golfers, that included fifteen juniors, four of whom made the cut to play the final round.

Despite bogeys on the 10th, 13th, and 14th holes during the final round, Sandhu secured his lead with critical birdies on the 4th and 18th.

Speaking after his triumph, Sandhu said:

“Winning here at Muthaiga is always special, but to do it back-to-back after Windsor feels incredible. The course was playing fast, and I knew I had to stay patient when those bogeys crept in on the back nine. This win isn’t just about the trophy; it’s about the momentum we’re building for next year’s Magical Kenya Open qualification.”

Sandhu secured the top prize of Ksh 115,600 from the Ksh 400,000 purse.

The battle for second was equally intense.

John Lejirma of Royal Nairobi Golf Club pushed the pace with an aggressive final round of 71.

Lejirma’s scorecard was the most active of the day, featuring five birdies on holes 6, 7, 12, 15 and the 18th.

NCBA Muthaiga Open champion Jay Sandhu in action.

However, five bogeys prevented him from catching Sandhu, leaving him at level par 213 (69, 73, 71) for the tournament, taking home Ksh 69,400.

Reflecting on his runner-up finish, Lejirma, who is the KAGC overall defending champion noted:

“It was a fight from the first tee to the last green. I felt like I had the birdies in me today, but a few dropped shots especially on the par-4s kept the lead just out of reach. Two shots is a small margin at Muthaiga, but I’m happy with how I’m striking the ball. I can only hope to improve moving forward to other tournaments.”

Rounding out the podium was Michael Karanga who showed remarkable consistency and improvement throughout the weekend, carding rounds of 73, 71, and a final-day 70.

His 1-under par final round was one of the best of the day, moving him into third place with a total of 1-over par 214. He earned Ksh 46,200 for his efforts.

Muthaiga’s Daniel Kiragu secured fourth place with a 3-over par 216, while Bo Ciera rounded out the top five at 4-over par 217.

Speaking at the prize-giving ceremony NCBA Ciata Mall Branch Manager Emmanuel Leitemu stated:

“At NCBA, we are incredibly happy to support the growth of golf in Kenya. Watching Jay Sandhu maintain his form and seeing the grit of players like Lejirma and Warigia confirms that the standard of the KAGC is reaching new heights. The circuit is growing stronger with every leg, and we are proud to provide a platform where every performance brings these athletes closer to their professional dreams.”

With this win, Sandhu extends his lead at the top of the standings with 560 points.

Junior star Junaid Manji sits in second with 334 points, followed closely by John Lejirma in third with 230 points.

