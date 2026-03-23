Minnows BB Bread face Kenya Police in FKF Cup David v Goliath battle

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 23, 2026 – FKF Cup giant killers BB Bread will face Kenya Police in the round of 16 for the domestic cup competition.

The fifth-tier side have already dumped out six-time champions AFC Leopards and 10-time champions Gor Mahia and will be hoping to neuter another big side.

The law enforcers famously won the FKF Cup in 2024 after beating Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) in the final, to earn their maiden appearance at the continental stage.

Another lower-tier side that will be hoping to continue their fairytale run, Kuta Collections, will face Shabana, who will be seeking to revive their dwindling fortunes after a tough run in the Kenya Premier League title race.

Meanwhile, National Super League (NSL) side 3K face Bandari as the 2023 champions, Kakamega Homeboyz, clash with Ulinzi Stars in another round of 16 duel.

Tusker FC, who have prioritised the FKF Cup, face a tricky clash against Kariobangi Sharks as defending champions Nairobi United meet Posta Rangers.