Estonia unveil squad to face Harambee Stars in Fifa Global Series

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 23, 2026 – Estonia have named a strong 24-man squad to face Harambee Stars in Friday’s Fifa Global Series in Kigali, Rwanda.

The team comprises a number of experienced players who play across Europe.

Notable among them is top scorer Rauno Sappinen who has netted 17 times in 63 games for the national team.

The 30-year-old also topped the scoring charts for his team, Flora FC, in last season’s Estonian league with 20 goals.

Equally a potential threat for Benni McCarthy’s charges is Markus Poom who is expected to shoulder the creative burden for the Europeans.

In the centre of defence for the Estonians will be the experienced head of Michael Schjonning-Larsen, who currently plies his trade in Scotland for Kilmarnock FC.

They will, however, be without former Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Heine who presently turns out for German Bundesliga side Werder Bremen.

Friday’s meeting will be the first between the two sides in the tournament that was formed by Fifa to provide lower-ranked sides with the opportunity to develop their national teams through regular competitions.

The winner of the match will face that of the tie between the hosts and Grenada on March 30.

Harambee Stars are currently in training in Nairobi for the duel, with McCarthy having named his team on Saturday last week.

The South African has called up a number of foreign-born players including Wrexham’s Zak Vyner and Tranmere Rovers’ Zech Obiero.