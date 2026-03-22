Why Kenyan runner is happy despite missing out on medal at World Indoor Champs

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 22, 2026 – Kenya’s Jacob Krop is delighted with his fourth-place finish at the World Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland.

Despite missing out on podium, Krop says the result was incredible considering what he has had to go through in recent times.

“I am very satisfied with my fourth place finish. I am very grateful for the result even though I have missed out on a medal. However, considering my injury struggles in the past year, finishing fourth in my first race of this year is a great start,” the 2023 World 5000m bronze medallist said.

The West Pokot native clocked 7:36.76 to finish fourth in the men’s 3000m final on Saturday night.

Great Britain’s Josh Kerr took gold after clocking 7:35.56, cutting the tape ahead of American Cole Hocker (7:35.70) and Frenchman Yann Schrub (7:35.71), who took silver and bronze respectively.

Krop has now turned his attention to a busy season ahead in which he will be hoping to don the Team Kenya singlet once again, at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in July.

He boasts a bronze in the men’s 5000m from the last edition of the club games in 2022 in Birmingham, England.

Other than the Commonwealth Games, the 24-year-old is hoping to rule the Diamond League series.

“I trust that there are better things to come. My focus for now is on the Diamond League in which I want to do well. From now, I believe I will win a lot of medals in subsequent races,” Krop said.

Krop’s medal cabinet also includes silver from the 2022 World Championships in Oregon (5000m), bronze from the 2023 World Championships in Budapest (5000m) and silver in the 2019 Africa Under 20 Championships.