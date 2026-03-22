Why KCB coach is ‘mad’ at players after Police break bankers’ vault

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 22, 2026 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) assistant coach Paul Ogai is still seething from their 2-1 loss to Kenya Police in their Premier League encounter at the Police Sacco Stadium on Saturday evening.

Ogai says they conceded lousy goals, which ultimately cost them all the three points.

“I think it’s high time we stop conceding such lousy goals. With the kind of quality in the top level league, I think if you concede the kind of goals we have conceded today, that is not a good thing,” the former Kisumu All Stars gaffer said.

The bankers fought gallantly against the defending champions but were felled by strikes from Burkina Faso forward Yves Koutiama and his Congolese counterpart Jacques Bowamba.

Richard Omondi’s goal in the second half proved to be nothing more than just a consolation for Robert Matano’s charges.

Subsequently, Ogai has vowed to return to the drawing board to work on the errors that condemned them to defeat.

He further believes that players’ confidence has been ruptured by the loss.

“We need to work on that. Our confidence went low in the first half and it wasn’t a good show, all round,” he said.

Following the loss, KCB sit eighth on the log with 34 points from 25 games.