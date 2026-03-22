Ulinzi shoot to top of Women's Premier League after gunning down Soccer Assassins - Capital Sports
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Ulinzi Starlets players celebrate in a past match. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

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Ulinzi shoot to top of Women’s Premier League after gunning down Soccer Assassins

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NAIROBI, Kenya, March 22, 2026 — The battle for the FKF Women’s Premier League (WPL) title reached a fever pitch this weekend, with Ulinzi Starlets maintaining their grip on the top of the table following a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Soccer Assassins at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Sunday.

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In a decisive Sunday clash, Elizabeth Mideva proved to be the difference-maker for the soldiers after striking just before the halftime whistle.

The win propels Ulinzi Starlets to the summit of the league with 38 points from 16 matches.

The title race remains razor-thin as Police Bullets continue to breathe down Ulinzi’s neck.

Following a 2-1 win against Bungoma Queens, the defending champions sit in second place with 37 points.

Crucially, Police Bullets have a game in hand, having played only 15 matches compared to Ulinzi’s 16, making the upcoming fixtures critical for both sides.

Meanwhile, Trinity Starlets solidified their third-place standing with a vital 2-1 away win against Vihiga Queens.

They currently sit on 34 points, remaining within striking distance of the top two.

As the WPL enters its final stretch, the focus remains firmly on the field, where every goal and every point could determine who is crowned the 2025/26 champion.

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