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Rugby

Tough hunting for Kenya Lionesses after whooping by South Africa

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NAIROBI, Kenya, March 22, 2026 – The national women’s rugby 7s team continued their tough outing at the second leg of the Division 2 Tourney in Montevideo with a 27-0 whooping by South Africa.

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The Lady Boks were on the hunt from the first whistle, Maria Tshiremba putting her name on the scoreboard with the first try in the fourth minute.

Byrhandre Dolf then added a second at the stroke of halftime for a 10-0 lead.

Despite a gallant battle from the Lionesses, it was the South Africans celebrating again as Dolf completed her brace at the tail-end of the second half.

There was enough time for Patience Mokone to bag her brace for herself in the 14th and 16th minutes — skipper Nadine Roos converting for the extras.

The loss is the Lionesses’ third of the competition, following defeats by China and Spain on Saturday.

Their final match of the leg is against Brazil, hoping to hoist themselves from the bottom of the standings where they currently lie.

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