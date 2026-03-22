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Newcastle's Harvey Barnes celebrates. PHOTO/NEWCASTLE UNITED

English Premier League

Newcastle’s Barnes set to replace Eze in England squad

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LONDON, England, March 22, 2026 – Newcastle winger Harvey Barnes is set to be called up to Thomas Tuchel’s England squad to replace the injured Eberechi Eze.

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Eze was not in Arsenal’s squad for Sunday’s 2-0 Carabao Cup final defeat by Manchester City because of a lower leg injury.

Barnes has been called up once before, in October 2020, when he won his only England cap in a friendly against Wales.

Scotland have tried to convince Barnes to switch his international allegiances and play for Steve Clarke’s team at this summer’s World Cup, with the 28-year-old eligible through his grandparents.

But Barnes turned down Scotland’s advances and is now expected to be part of Tuchel’s squad for friendlies against Uruguay and Japan in which a number of fringe players will be given the chance to stake a claim for a regular place.

The Three Lions face Uruguay on 27 March and Japan on 31 March, with both games at Wembley Stadium.

Barnes has scored 14 goals in all competitions for Newcastle this season.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen say defender Jarell Quansah has been ruled out of England’s friendlies with a thigh injury.

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