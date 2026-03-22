Malkia Strikers squad for Africa Volleyball Championships named

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 22, 2026 – National women’s volleyball team head coach Geoffrey Omondi has named a provisional squad of 24 players ahead of the Africa Nations Championships in Nairobi.

The team were named at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday morning and comprises experienced players, alongside a number of debutants.

Among the new faces include Kenya Prisons’ Sheila Kasandi, Ann Lowem and Pauline Itoo, DCI’s Jemimah Siang’u, Sarah Namisi, Caroline Sirengo as well as KCB’s Deborah Chesang’, Marlene Terry, and Josephine Kataa.

From his Kenya Pipeline side, Omondi has handed maiden call-ups to Sharon Sandui and Marian Sokoiyo.

The newbies will be complemented by longtime players in the national set-up including Gladys Ekaru, Immaculate Nekesa, Greece-based Veronicah Adhiambo and Esther Mutinda, among others.

Malkia Strikers, who are the continental champions, will be hosting the competition for the first time in 11 years.

They will be looking to hold off the challenge of perennial rivals Egypt and Cameroon — the former who they beat at the last edition in 2023 in Yaounde to lift the crown.

This year’s competition, set for August 23-September 5, will not only be a battle for continental glory but a chance to play at next year’s FIVB Women’s World Championships in Poland.

There is also the ‘small matter’ of qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, which will be gnawing at Omondi’s mind as he plots for the African competition.

The former Trailblazers Volleyball Club coach has called for extensive preps for the girls, including a high performance training camp in Serbia as well as friendlies with the best sides in the world.

Malkia Strikers provisional squad

Setters

1. Emmaculate Nekesa (KPC)

2. Fridah Boke (KCB)

3. Esther Mutinda (KCB)

4. Sheila Kasandi (KPR)

Opposite Hitters

5. Mercy Iminza (DCI)

6. Marlene Terry (KCB)

7. Deborah Chesang (KCB)

Middle Blockers

8. Gladys Ekaru (KPC)

9. Belinda Barasa (KCB)

10. Lorine Chebet (KPR)

11. Marian Sokoiyo (KPC)

12. Pauline Chemutai (KCB)

13. Mildred Cherop (KCB)

14. Caroline Sirengo (DCI)

15. Ann Lowem (KPR)

Outside Hitters

16. Veronica Adhiambo (Greece)

17. Meldina Sande (Police Rwanda)

18. Juliana Namutira (KCB)

19. Sarah Namisi (DCI)

20. Jemimah Siang’u (DCI)

21. Pauline Itoo (KPR)

Liberos

22. Celestine Nyongesa (KPC)

23. Sharon Sandui (KPC)

24. Josephine Kataa (KCB)

Team Officials

1. Head Coach: Geoffrey Omondi

2. Assistant Coach: David Muthui

3. Assistant Coach: Patrick Sang

4. Statistician: Blackxides Agala

5. Physiotherapist: Bella Conceptor