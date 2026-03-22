Hard-fighting Shujaa lose to Germany at World 7s Division 2 Tourney in Uruguay - Capital Sports
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Shujaa players celebrate with fans at the Munich Challenger Series. PHOTO/KENYA RUGBY UNION TWITTER

Rugby

Hard-fighting Shujaa lose to Germany at World 7s Division 2 Tourney in Uruguay

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NAIROBI, Kenya, March 22, 2026 – The national men’s rugby 7s side narrowly lost 12-7 to Germany at the ongoing second leg of the World Series Division 2 Tournament in Montevideo, Uruguay on Sunday night.

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Shujaa started on the wrong foot, slipping to Jakob Dipper’s try after two minutes before Max Roddick failed to convert the extras.

Tim Litchenberg extended the European’s advantage at the restart, going over in the eighth minute before Roddick added the extras for a 12-0 lead.

Not to be undone, Kevin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s charges kept hammering at their opponents’ 22 and were rewarded with Floyd Wabwire’s consolation at the death.

David Nyagige’s conversion was subsequently successful as Shujaa finished the match on a high.

The result sees them slip to fourth place on the standings with seven points, ahead of the final encounter against the hosts.

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