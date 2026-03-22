Ekaru sparkles as Pipeline glide past KDF in Kenya Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 22, 2026 – Kenya Pipeline Volleyball team secured a 3-1 victory over Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in the 2nd edition of the Kenya Cup at Nyayo Indoor Arena on Sunday morning.
The oil merchants served off proceedings with a 25-17 victory in the first set, before winning 25-16 in the second one.
The soldiers threatened a comeback, winning 26-24 in the third but it proved a mere false dawn as Pipeline wrapped up the game with a 25-21 victory in the penultimate set.
The winning side’s captain Gladys Ekaru led from the front with an outstanding all round display, earning the Most Valuable Player (MVP) gong.
She took a trophy and a Ksh 2,000 voucher for her stellar performance.
In the second match of the day, Kenya Prisons brushed aside Postbank in straight sets of 25-16, 25-13, 25-23.