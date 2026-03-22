Ekaru sparkles as Pipeline glide past KDF in Kenya Cup - Capital Sports
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Action between Kenya Pipeline and KDF at Nyayo Indoor Arena.

Volleyball

Ekaru sparkles as Pipeline glide past KDF in Kenya Cup

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NAIROBI, Kenya, March 22, 2026 – Kenya Pipeline Volleyball team secured a 3-1 victory over Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in the 2nd edition of the Kenya Cup at Nyayo Indoor Arena on Sunday morning.

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The oil merchants served off proceedings with a 25-17 victory in the first set, before winning 25-16 in the second one.

The soldiers threatened a comeback, winning 26-24 in the third but it proved a mere false dawn as Pipeline wrapped up the game with a 25-21 victory in the penultimate set.

The winning side’s captain Gladys Ekaru led from the front with an outstanding all round display, earning the Most Valuable Player (MVP) gong.

Kenya Pipeline’s Gladys Ekaru in action against KDF.

She took a trophy and a Ksh 2,000 voucher for her stellar performance.

In the second match of the day, Kenya Prisons brushed aside Postbank in straight sets of 25-16, 25-13, 25-23.

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