EFL Cup final: O’Reilly double gives Man City Wembley win over Arsenal

Manchester City ended Arsenal’s bid for an historic quadruple with a deserved victory in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Nico O’Reilly scored twice in four second-half minutes as Pep Guardiola’s side overpowered the Premier League leaders with an outstanding display.

It was a day of pain for Arsenal and manager Mikel Arteta, whose decision to keep faith with goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in this competition instead of first choice David Raya backfired badly.

Kepa gifted City their first goal on the hour when he dropped Rayan Cherki’s routine cross for O’Reilly to pounce with a stooping header.

O’Reilly swiftly doubled City’s advantage, arriving at the far post to power home Matheus Nunes’ cross with another header – Guardiola sprinting down the touchline in celebration.

City’s win means Guardiola becomes the first manager to win the EFL Cup five times, while Arteta and Arsenal must wait to claim their first silverware since the FA Cup in 2020.