Beja strikes as AFC Leopards beat Tusker

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 22, 2026 – AFC Leopards upped their chase for the Kenya Premier League title with a 1-0 win over Tusker FC at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday evening.

Hassan Beja netted the winner in the 81st minute, making the most of a goalmouth melee to tap the ball past the goalkeeper.

The goal was the culmination of what had been thrilling encounter between the two top sides.

It marks the second defeat for Julien Mette as Tusker head coach as Ingwe reduce the gap between them and leaders Gor Mahia to seven points.

Gor lead the log with 56 points.