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Festus Lagat at the World Indoor Championships in Poland. PHOTO/ATHLETICS KENYA

Athletics

Lagat eyes glory at Commonwealth Games after kissing goodbye to World Indoor medal hopes

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NAIROBI, Kenya, March 21, 2026 – Kenyan runner Festus Lagat has turned his focus to this year’s Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, after bowing out of the ongoing World Indoor Championships in Kujawy Pormoze, Poland.

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Lagat plans to first test himself at the Diamond League as he builds up to the Club Games in July.

“My focus is now on the Commonwealth Games…some Diamond League races before…and that will be it,” the 29-year-old said.

The Iowa State University student finished seventh in Heat 3 of the men’s 1500m on Friday, clocking 3:40.26.

It marked another unsuccessful outing at the World Indoor Championships, following last year’s debut in Nanjing, China where he finished third in Heat 4 of the same race – to kiss goodbye to his medal hopes.

Lagat said everything did not go according to plan despite doing his best.

“I didn’t go through to the finals because I didn’t finish in the top three. I did my best,” he said.

Lagat was competing in the global competition under a cloud of storm, having been earlier provisionally suspended for whereabout failures by the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK).

However, the runner lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) who then ruled in his favour, arguing that there were insufficient grounds to bar him from competing while his case was ongoing.

Athletics Kenya (AK), thereafter, incorporated him into the squad since he was the only Kenyan to have met the qualifying time for the men’s 1500m as far as the World Indoor Championships is concerned.  

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