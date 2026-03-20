Will Gor Mahia pile more misery on troubled Shabana?

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 20, 2026 – Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor says they are going for nothing less than three points in their Kenya Premier League duel with Shabana at the Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

Akonnor says victory will be integral in going on another winning run after stuttering to a 1-0 defeat by fifth-tier side BB Bread in the FKF Cup.

“We are focused on what to do on that day and that is it. We’re looking forward to also make sure we get the three points. The team spirit is very high and we’re looking forward to the coming match,” the Ghanaian said.

K’Ogalo are perched atop the league standings with 53 points, seven better than second-placed AFC Leopards and 12 more than Tore Bobe in third.

Saturday’s tie couldn’t come at a worse time for the Glamour Boys who parted ways with head coach Peter Okidi on Tuesday after a two-match winless run.

The Kisii-based side were thrashed 5-1 by Shabana before a 2-1 loss to relegation-threatened Kariobangi Sharks at their Gusii Stadium backyard.

The latter loss threw the fans over the edge, a number of them calling for Okidi’s head over what they saw as poor game management.

While sympathising with Okidi, Akonnor insists that his charges will have to be on toes for 90 plus minutes.

He is not about to take their opponents lightly in what is bound to be a volatile encounter.

“In a match like that, we have to do our best to maintain the level of momentum that we have, play well, tactically to be deep and be smarter. We’ve seen them a couple of times and we know how they can play. Unfortunately, I think the coach is no more there,” the former Ghana national team coach said.

Ahead of the match, the only injury headache afflicting the gaffer is that of Sylvester Owino, who was stretchered off in their 3-1 drubbing of Ulinzi Stars on Sunday evening.

The Harambee Stars defender is expected to miss at least six weeks of action as he continues to recuperate from a tear in his belly muscle.

Owino’s absence or not, Akonnor notes that competition for places in the starting XI is at an all-time high.

“Apart from Sylvester, I think everybody is good to go. As it stands now, nobody can guarantee a position until the week comes to an end, where we will select the next player who will be able to help us to win the match,” he said.

The first leg between the two sides ended goalless at the Gusii Stadium in January this year.