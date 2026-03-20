Why Kenyan sprinter intentionally slowed down at World Indoor Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 20, 2026 – Kenyan sprinter Brian Tinega has revealed he intentionally ran slower in the men’s 400m on the opening day of the World Indoor Championships in Kujawy Pormoze, Poland on Friday afternoon.

Tinega said he planned to run faster but changed his mind after learning that he would still have to go through a semi-final race.

“I was hoping to run fast but because there are still two more qualifiers to go, I decided to lower my speed so that to qualify,” the 23-year-old said.

The World Relay bronze medallist punched his ticket to the semis of the global competition after finishing second in Heat 5 of the men’s 400m.

Tinega clocked 46.21, behind Canadian Christopher Morales Williams who took top spot after timing 45.51.

Albanian Franko Burraj missed out on qualification after clocking 46.57 in third.

Speaking at the race, the youngster appealed for development of indoor facilities in Kenya and Africa to enable more talents to emerge from the continent.

“In Kenya, most athletes are used to competing outdoors because we don’t have indoor facilities as well as in Africa. They don’t have the opportunities to come to Europe to train in indoor facilities and that’s why we don’t have many of them running in indoor competitions,” he said.

Tinega, who was part of the 4x400m relay team that clinched bronze in Guangzhou last year, is currently a student-athlete at Texas Tech University in the United States.

His profile continues burgeoning as he continues donning the Team Kenya singlet at various international competition.

Tinega also represented the country at last year’s World Championships in Tokyo, where the 4x400m relay team were disqualified before he finished sixth in the preliminary rounds of the men’s 400m.