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Shujaa players celebrate at the first leg of the Division 2 Tourney at the Nyayo Stadium. PHOTO/KENYA RUGBY

Rugby

Shujaa coach outlines main target for remaining legs of Division 2 tourney

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NAIROBI, Kenya, March 20, 2026 – The national men’s rugby 7s team are targeting a top four finish in the ongoing World Series Division 2 tourney to enhance their chances of qualifying for the elite category.

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Shujaa head coach Kevin ‘Bling’ Wambua says they are eager to return to Division 1 hence their resolve to shed blood, sweat and tears in pursuit of the same.

“The goal remains to stay, to remain top four and give ourselves a chance to compete to get to the championships. I believe the boys are up to the task and they are ready for the championship,” Wambua said.

The boys will be in action this weekend at the second leg of Division 2 in Montevideo, Uruguay, where they face five other teams in battle for glory.

Their first match is against the United States on Saturday evening, following on from their 21-7 loss to the Americans in the first leg of the competition in Nairobi, over a month ago.

Wambua believes his charges will be a much improved side in Latin America, compared to their performance on home soil.

” We had a camp, a five day camp in Kasarani where we drilled a lot of decision making attack frameworks which was our biggest concern in the first leg. I can say positively that the boys have really picked up well,” the tactician explained.

He addd: “If you look at this week’s training, it’s more tactical and technical. We’re just running through our plays and we’re executing them much better… with much more clarity than we did in the first round.”

Shujaa sit third on the standings with 12 points, same as second-placed United States and three less than leaders Germany.

After Montevideo, attention turns to Sao Paulo for the third leg of the competition on March 28-29.

The top four teams will advance to the World Championships Series where they will face eight others from Division 1 over the course of three legs in Hong Kong, Valladolid and Bordeaux.

Subsequently, the top eight teams will advance to Division 1 whereas the bottom four will be relegated to Division 2.

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