Kenyan youngster Kibet makes vow after qualifying for World Indoor semi-finals

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 20, 2026 – Kenya’s Noah Kibet has set his sights on winning gold after securing passage into the semi-finals of the World Indoor Championships in Kujawy Pormoze, Poland.

The American-based runner clocked 1:45.84 to finish first in Heat 6 of the men’s 800m, ahead of Poland’s Maciej Wyderka (1:46.15) and United States’ Sean Dolan (1:46.17) who came second and third respectively.

Kibet, who struggled in the last edition of the games in Nanjing, China, last year, has backed himself to go all the way to the finals.

“I have been struggling for almost two years to get a medal and today is quite a good start for me. This one shows that I will make it to the final and maybe upgrade my silver to gold,” the 2022 World Indoor 800m silver medalist.

As a 17-year-old, Kibet famously clinched silver at the same competition in 2022, clocking 1:46.35 on the way to that incredible feat.

It came less than a year after he had bagged bronze at the World Under 20 Championships in Nairobi, timing 1:44.88 in the men’s 800m.

The youngster has, however, struggled to kick on after such promise in the infancy of his career.

Nonetheless, his bright start may just be the preview to a resurgence in his athletics career.

Reflecting on his victory, Kibet said he was determined to make the semis, come what may.

“Coming into this race, I just wanted to make it to the semi-finals. My target was to either finish first or second. At 600 metres, I felt I could do more than just push the pace and that’s when I decided to go for victory,” he said.

Kibet will be back in action on Saturday afternoon for the semi-finals.