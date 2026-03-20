American-based Kenyan runner cruises to World Indoor Champs final

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 20, 2026 – Kenya’s Susan Lokayo Ejore-Sanders qualified for the final of the women’s 1500m at the ongoing World Indoor Championships in Kujawy Pormoze, Poland on Friday night.

The American-based finished third in Heat 2 of the competition after clocking 4:11.41.

Ethiopian Birke Haylom clocked 4:10.66 to take top honour, ahead of Poland’s Klaudia Kazimierska who came second in 4:11.33.

Speaking after the race, the 30-year-old was elated to qualify from a race that was packed with elite runners.

“It was really packed…we really had some very good girls but I went in there and executed my plan,” Ejore-Sanders said.

Ejore-Sanders is now looking forward to making it to the podium, which would be a first for her since making her maiden appearance for Kenya at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

“I want to put myself in a position to get a medal…everybody wants a medal. I am excited to make the finals and I am now looking forward to that,” she said.

The University of Oregon student will be hoping to go one better than last year’s edition in Nanjing where she finished fifth in the final after clocking 4:03.89.

It was a forgettable experience for Team Kenya who came back empty handed.

Nonetheless, Ejore-Sanders is hoping to see more of her countrymen and women competing in the indoors.

Her being in the United States has enhanced her career in the indoors.

“I like being in the U.S because we have all this access to the resources. We get exposed to lots of indoor races of which most Kenyan athletes don’t do,” she said.

The finals of the women’s 1500m is set for Sunday night at 9:22 pm.