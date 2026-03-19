Laying The Foundation: Tennis Kenya’s Mission To Bring Roland-Garros Standards To Public Courts - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Angella Okutoyi in action against Nigeria's Adesuwa Osabuohien at the Billie Jean King Cup. PHOTO/TENNIS KENYA KLTA

Tennis

Laying The Foundation: Tennis Kenya’s Mission To Bring Roland-Garros Standards To Public Courts

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 — As Kenya prepares to send its first official tennis delegation to France, the focus is shifting from the scoreboard to the very ground the athletes play on.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

For Engineer Lawrence Bigot, Deputy Treasurer at Tennis Kenya and a key member of the traveling team, the mission is clear: to bridge the expertise gap in clay court technology and spearhead the development of world-class public facilities in Kenya.

While Kenya has a long history of tennis, the technical knowledge required to construct and maintain professional-grade clay courts, the hallmark of French tennis, has remained elusive.

“In Kenya, mostly what we lack is prior knowledge of how to build clay courts. The best way to learn is to go and see how people are doing it out there and come and implement the same technology here,” Bigot noted.

By visiting the iconic Roland-Garros facility, the Kenyan delegation aims to gain hands-on experience in the right way to build these surfaces from the first brick.

This benchmarking mission is seen as essential for a country where most existing clay courts are currently held in private hands, often limiting access for the broader public.

The centerpiece of Tennis Kenya’s long-term strategy is the establishment of a state-of-the-art public tennis facility at Kasarani.

While private clubs have anchored the sport for nearly a century, Bigot emphasizes that the future of the game depends on high-quality public infrastructure.

“We can’t say private clubs have not done a good job; they have done a great job so far. But looking into the future, we need to do our own public courts. And when we do them, we will start doing them the right way from the first time,” Bigot said.

The partnership with the French Tennis Federation (FFT) is designed to be a two-way street.

While Kenyans travel to France for technical education and junior player development, French experts and players are expected to visit Kenya later in 2026.

This exchange aims to position Kenya as a growing hub for international tennis development in Africa, ensuring that the technology imported from France benefits a new generation of players across all socio-economic backgrounds.

With the official flag-off led by French Ambassador Arnaud Suquet, the journey to France represents more than just a trip; it is a technical foundation for the future of Kenyan sports.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020