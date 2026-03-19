Kenya’s Indiza, Rwandese Nsanzuwera Earn Sunshine Tour Cards

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 – Kenya’s Dismas Indiza and Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera have earned full playing rights on the Sunshine Tour, joining fellow East African Njoroge Kibugu following an impressive inaugural season of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing.

The duo secured their cards after finishing second and third, respectively, on the Tour’s Order of Merit, capping off a highly competitive season that has now firmly positioned East African golfers on a clear pathway to the global professional game.

The trio will now transition to the Sunshine Tour, where they have received special dispensation to feature in the early part of the 2026 season, known as the “Winter Swing.” The swing runs from April to June and consists of a series of tournaments across Southern Africa before the mid-year break in July and August.

Their schedule begins with the Mediclinic Invitational from 15th to 18th April. They will then feature at the FBC Zim Open from 7th to 10th May, before competing in the Kit Kat Cash & Carry Pro-Am from 14th to 17th May. The trio is also expected to tee off at the SunBet Challenge at Humewood Golf Club from 20th to 22nd May.

Further events in the swing include the Waterfall City Tournament of Champions from 4th to 7th June, the Mopani Zambia Open from 11th to 14th June, and the KCM Challenge from 18th to 21st June, providing a consistent run of high-level competition as they settle into the Tour.

Celestin Nsanzuwera takes it all in after sinking his last putt to win the SunDev East Africa Johnnie Walker Classic in Diani

Nsanzuwera earned his Sunshine Tour card after a standout season that saw him win the Diani and Kigali legs, alongside multiple top-three finishes, to secure second place on the Order of Merit with 1,317 points. Indiza, who finished third with 753 points, claimed victory at the Ruiru leg and maintained strong consistency throughout the season to seal his elevation to the continental stage.

They join Kibugu, who was crowned the inaugural Order of Merit champion after winning four of the 10 events and registering several top finishes. His progression has already been evident at the Magical Kenya Open 2026, where he was the only Kenyan to make the cut and went on to finish at an impressive 6-under par, the best score by a Kenyan in the tournament’s history.

Speaking on the trio’s transition to the Sunshine Tour, Sunshine Development Tour Chairman Peter Gacheru highlighted both the opportunity and the challenge ahead:

“This is where the real test begins. The Winter Swing is competitive, week-in, week-out golf against seasoned Sunshine Tour players, on courses that demand consistency and mental strength. For Njoroge, Celestin, and Dismas to step straight into this stretch is a huge opportunity. They are not going there to make up the numbers; they have earned their place, and this is their chance to prove that East African golfers can compete and win at that level.”

Speaking after securing his card, Nsanzuwera welcomed the opportunity to step up to the Sunshine Tour:

“This is a big moment for me and for Rwandan golf. The Sunshine Development Tour gave me the platform to compete regularly and improve my game. Winning twice during the season gave me confidence, and now I am looking forward to testing myself against top players on the Sunshine Tour.”

Dismas Indiza of Kakamega Sports Club in action during round one of the Shunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing at Ruiru Sports CLub

Indiza, reflecting on his season, emphasized the importance of consistency:

“It was a long and competitive season, and every event counted. Winning in Ruiru and staying consistent across the other tournaments made the difference for me. This Tour has raised the level of competition in the region, and earning a Sunshine Tour card is a strong motivation as I take the next step.”

The three now step up to compete on the Sunshine Tour, marking a significant milestone not just in their individual careers, but also for the growth of professional golf in the region.

The performance of Nsanzuwera and Indiza highlights the competitive depth of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing, which in its first season saw 88 players earn Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points.

The two recorded significant upward movement in the global rankings, with Nsanzuwera recording the biggest rise, gaining 2,981 places, followed by Dismas Indiza (+2,483), underlining the Tour’s role in providing meaningful competitive opportunities.