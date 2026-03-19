Ex-Police ‘magician’ praised for transforming AFC Leopards fortunes

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 18, 2026 – AFC Leopards head coach Fred Ambani believes Tyson Otieno has formed a lethal partnership with Ugandan striker Samuel Ssenyonjo at the apex of the team’s frontline.

Ambani says the creative midfielder has matured into a cornerstone of the side and has developed a telepathic understanding with Ssenyonjo.

“He has done very great for us as a team. He has also found someone who is able to make the runs into the half spaces, allowing him to make those through passes. We are very grateful to have him into the team,” the former Ingwe marksman said.

Otieno joined the ‘Den’ at the start of the 2025/26 season after his unceremonial release from league champions Kenya Police.

The midfield magician struggled to feature for the law enforcers across two seasons after joining from Kariobangi Sharks.

His signing by Leopards was met with scepticism from some quarters who felt that the attacking midfielder does not give his all as much as he should.

However, Ambani says he has always been confident that Otieno would eventually regain his groove and prove to be money-well-spent by the club.

“When I said that Tyson was going to be a very important player for us, many people did not understand me. It is now becoming very clear that he is a very integral player in this team. He is a player who is able to turn the game on its head,” the gaffer explained.

AFC Leopards’ head coach Fred Ambani on the touchline against Nairobi United. PHOTO/WILLIAM MWISHA.

The midfielder was on hand to change the complexion of the match against Nairobi United on Wednesday, threading in a through ball to Ssenyonjo who coolly converted for a 1-0 victory for Leopards.

Ingwe, who were coming from a humiliating 4-1 loss to Mathare United on Saturday, sit second on the Kenya Premier League table with 43 points – seven adrift of their archrivals Gor Mahia.

Commenting on the good day in office, Ambani said it was necessary for the 12-time league champions to avenge their loss over the weekend.

“It was important for us to gain the three points but it was never going to be easy considering the calibre of the team we were up against. Nairobi United are a very good team with a very good coach so we came prepared. We are very thankful for the three points,” he said.

AFC Leopards’ goalkeeper Humphrey Katasi pulls up injured during their match against Nairobi United. PHOTO/WILLIAM MWISHA.

Heading into the weekend fixtures, a source of headache for Ambani will be the injury to goalkeeper Humphrey Katasi who had to come off in the second half.

In his place came James Ssetuba, who was in goal during the Mathare massacre.

Nonetheless, Ambani is proud of the Ugandan and how he picked up from where his compatriot had left off by making a number of crucial saves.

“The goals that he conceded in the last match were not his fault but we felt the need to start with Katasi because maybe Ssetuba’s confidence had been shattered a little bit. However, he came on and did well as you could see he made a number of crucial saves to preserve our lead,” Ambani said.

Ingwe’s next match is a tricky tie against a resurgent Tusker FC on Sunday.