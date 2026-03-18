Why rally driver Sami Pajari has fallen in love with Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 18, 2026 – The past weekend was one of the most memorable for Finnish driver Sami Pajari who claimed a third-place finish at the WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha.

It was his second appearance at the global competition, following on from his debut last year where he finished fourth.

However, this year’s visit to Kenya was not only unforgettable for the podium place but also one of the country’s distinguishing product – its coffee.

The 25-year-old admits one of the things he has loved about Kenya is its high quality coffee – being a passionate partaker of the beverage.

Complemented by the rich fauna that the country has to offer, Pajari admits his time in Kenya has been a breath of fresh air.

“I like the local coffee. I like coffee a lot. Finland is also my home country. It’s a big coffee country. But, yeah, your local coffee is really nice. Of course, how the nature is, it’s a really rich nature. You have all the animals and all the sights so it’s really a cool place to visit,” the 2021 Junior WRC champion says.

Sami Pajari in action at this year’s WRC Safari Rally. PHOTO/FIA WORLD RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP

Pajari further reveals that he purchased a packet of Kenyan coffee to carry back home and savour his favourite drink.

“Actually, I have (taken some Kenyan coffee). So, no worries, I will have, thank you,” he says.

Born to race

Nicknamed the ‘Flying Finn’, Pajari was born in the Finnish town of Lahti where his relationship with motorsports began at an early age.

He quickly amassed a reputation for his expertise to manoeuvre through the gravel roads, a skill accentuated by his technical precision.

It was only a matter of time before he would be dining in the elite echelons of the motorsports world.

At only 19 years, Pajari made history as the youngest champion of the Junior WRC, courtesy of his triumph in 2021.

Joining Toyota Gazoo Racing from Toksport WRT took his career to another level, specifically in the WRC2 category where he pressed his feet to the pedal in his acceleration to the top.

Sami Pajari in action at the WRC Safari Rally. PHOTO/SAMI PAJARI X

His wins included the Rally of Finland, Greece as well as Italy.

Pajari’s big break came in 2024 when he debuted in the top flight, competing in a Toyota GR Yaris in which he finished fourth at the Rally of Finland.

Come the 2025 Safari Rally, Pajari was at it again, notching an impressive fourth at a competition considered the most brutal and unforgiving in the WRC calendar.

Having upgraded to third at this year’s edition, the youngster says he is just getting started.

“The more you do it, the more hunger you get. So, yeah, I think we are on, let’s say on the correct path. There are still things to do to make the results even better,” Pajari explains.

Sami Pajari (right) with his navigator Marko Salminen (L) at the end of the WRC Safari Rally. PHOTO/SAMI PAJARI X

In a rally that humbled the most experienced of drivers – such as former defending champions Elfyn Evans and Sebastien Ogier as Oliver Solberg – Pajari exhibited survival skills as well as speed to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with fellow teammate Takamoto Katsuta (winner) and Hyundai’s Adrien Fourmaux (second-placed).

Reflecting on the competition, Pajari’s admits it ticked off all the boxes as far as his objectives coming into the weekend are concerned.

“I would be super happy to, first of all, finish the race, but also to be on the podium, of course. It’s super nice especially when I was not really expecting for something like this after the difficulties on Saturday morning. But we recovered really nicely and I’m super happy for us, but also for the team and for Takamoto and Aaron for sure for taking the first win,” he says.

Based on his performances at the past two editions, Sami Pajari is a name that motorsports enthusiasts will hear a lot in the coming years.

Age on his side, a cool head on his shoulders, a strong Toyota Gazoo team behind him — and a love for Kenyan coffee – he is already filling up the book of his life with a legacy that will be retold for years to come.