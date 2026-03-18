Why Nairobi United head coach is worried despite two games in hand

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 18, 2026 – Nairobi United head coach Godfrey ‘Solo’ Oduor admits that there two matches in hand do not mean nothing if they do not win them.

Oduor says Naibois will have to make use of the matches to gain an upper hand over their opponents in the Kenya Premier League table.

“Having two matches in hand does not mean anything if you do not win them. We will have to work very hard to gain maximum points from both games to ensure we gain an edge over our rivals in the league,” the gaffer said.

By virtue of having competed in the Caf Confederations Cup, the Johnson Sakaja-owned side have played the fewest matches out of the 18 teams in the top tier.

Nairobi United’s Benson Omalla battles for the ball with AFC Leopards’ Samuel Semo. PHOTO/NAIROBI UNITED.

They have flattered to deceive on their maiden appearance in the top tier – swashbuckling at times but flat-footed at other instances.

Their latest heartbreak was a 1-0 loss to AFC Leopards in a midweek league encounter at the Nyayo Stadium.

Ugandan Samuel Ssenyonjo was their destroyer-in-chief, latching on to a through pass to fire past the goalkeeper.

Looking back to the match, Oduor admitted defeat, noting that they fluffed their lines way too much and were not stingy at the back as well.

“It is true that AFC Leopards have beaten us today. It was a match we were unable to level or even come back and win because we were not good in attack. At the same time, at the back, we allowed them to have a shot at goal…so we are going to need to improve on the aspects that have cost us victory today,” he said.

The FKF Cup champions have the chance to right their wrongs when they meet Ulinzi Stars in their next match on Sunday evening.