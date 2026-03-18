Ssenyonjo strike edges Ingwe past Nairobi United - Capital Sports
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AFC Leopards' Samuel Ssenyonjo celebrates his goal. PHOTO/AFC LEOPARDS SC

Kenyan Premier League

Ssenyonjo strike edges Ingwe past Nairobi United

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NAIROBI, Kenya, March 18, 2026 – AFC Leopards resumed winning ways with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Nairobi United in a Kenya Premier League encounter at the Nyayo Stadium on Wednesday evening.

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Ugandan import Samuel Ssenyonjo grabbed the all-important goal for Ingwe in the 13th minute as Fred Ambani’s charges recovered from their humiliating 4-1 thrashing by Mathare United on Saturday.

Naibois had several chances to come back into the game, but Leopards’ custodian Humphrey Katasi was on hand to nip any danger in the bud.

The win increases Ingwe‘s tally to 46 points, seven less than runaway leaders Gor Mahia.

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