Athletics legend to attend 22nd edition of SOYA Awards in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 18, 2026 – The 22nd edition of the Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA) is set to mark an important milestone with the attendance of athletics legend Haile Gebreselassie and world champion for the men’s marathon, Alphonce Simbu.

The two will headline the awards gala, set for April 10 at the Uhuru Gardens, during which the most outstanding sportsmen and women will be recognised and rewarded for their stellar performances in 2025.

Making the announcement, SOYA founder Paul Tergat said Gebreselassie and Simbu’s presence is the first step to transitioning the annual event beyond Kenyan borders.

“Under our 2025/30 strategy, we see SOYA go into the East Africa region and beyond, establishing a platform that reflects the potential and strength of the African sport,” the five-time world cross country champion explained.

Gebreselassie is no stranger to Tergat, with who they rubbed shoulders in their heydays at various international competitions.

The 52-year-old boasts a decorated career that includes four world titles (1993-1999), four world indoor crowns as well as back-to-back Olympic titles in the men’s 10,000m (2004 and 2008).

He was also a force to reckon with on the World Marathon Majors, specifically winning four Berlin Marathon crowns.

His younger, Tanzanian compatriot Simbu is quietly but precisely carving out his own legacy in the game.

Coming from a country not known for their prowess in athletics, Simbu has flown Tanzania’s flag high, clinching gold at last year’s World Championships in Tokyo.

The 34-year-old, who began as a middle-distance runner, also won bronze at the 2017 World Championships in London as well as silver — both in the men’s marathon — at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

He also clinched second place at last year’s Boston Marathon, timing 2:05:04.

More than an award

Expanding more on the ‘new’ SOYA Awards, Tergat said they will have an African feel.

“Because African excellence deserves African platforms, that can stand on the global stage, we hope to see the SOYA Gala reflect this outlook of Pan-Africanism in sport,” he said.

The announcement came on the same day that SOYA signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Homeboyz Entertainment to establish the SOYA Academy.

Tergat said the new partnership creates an incubation hub for upcoming talents to innovate and grow their talents both in sports and the creative economies.

“From the SOYA Conversations to the Sports Media Lab and Innovation Hub, we are creating a space where the next generation can learn, grow, and find their voice. Because our goal is not just to celebrate excellence; it is to build systems that sustain it,” he said.

On his part, Homeboyz CEO and founder, Mike Rabar, said the partnership mixes the best of both worlds as far as sports and entertainment is concerned.

He said there is much both sectors can gain from one another, which they haven’t been able to do until now.

“This partnership brings together sports, media and entertainment. Sports goes beyond the football field and the rally car. I want to commend Tergat for thinking beyond a one-day awards ceremony,” Rabar said.

This year’s gala has been boosted with a Ksh 2 million sponsorship from Sidian Bank.

The bank’s head of branches, Loise Mwangi, said they will not only sponsor the awards but also work closely with athletes on financial management.

“On behalf of the CEO, management and branches, we are happy to partner with SOYA to promote sports as a business. We are looking at providing financial inclusion to the sportspersons. We are looking at helping them to save. We are particularly delighted to partner with upcoming athletes. We are passionate about gender inclusivity,” she said.

This year’s gala will award sportspersons across 13 categories, including the Hall of Fame.