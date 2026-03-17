WRC Safari Rally 2026 Recap: A High-Octane Weekend On and Off the Course

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Mar 17 – The dust has finally settled on an exciting 2026 WRC Safari Rally, marking yet another successful edition of one of the world’s toughest and most celebrated motorsport events.

On the competitive front, Japan’s Takamoto Katsuta secured a historic first WRC victory, a well-earned win after coming close in the 2025 edition.

The result also reinforced the strength of the Toyota Gazoo Racing team, which once again delivered a composed and consistent performance across the challenging Kenyan terrain.

While the rally stages delivered their usual mix of speed, endurance, and unpredictability, the experience off the track was equally engaging, with the Morendat Fan Village, which was proudly sponsored by KBL’s heritage beer brand White Cap, serving as the central hub for entertainment throughout the four days.

Khaligraph Jones on stage performing at WRC Safari Rally 2026 after party

From Thursday, the fan village steadily built momentum. DJs, including Festa, Blaze, Kalonje, Confy, and Benitez, set the tone early, offering a steady mix of music that drew in fans arriving from the rally stages. Hype Kev kept the crowd engaged, ensuring a smooth transition into the evening sessions.

By Friday, the atmosphere had picked up. DJ Nijo, DJ E, and DJ Ite maintained the pace, while Big Mitch added a regional touch to the lineup.

DJ Benitez returned to the decks alongside Hype Ballo, keeping the crowd active through the night. A standout moment came with a live performance by Sanaipei Tande, whose set brought a different tempo and added variety to the day’s entertainment.

Saturday marked the peak of the entertainment lineup. DJs Joe Mfalme, Kris Darlin, Mista C, Cross, Lisney, and Wal delivered a continuous mix that kept the energy high throughout the evening.

MC Claudia Naisabwa held the programme together, guiding the audience through each segment. Performances by Fathermoh, Khaligraph Jones, and Mejja drew strong crowd engagement, with each act bringing their own style to the stage.

On Sunday, the final day of the rally, the programme shifted to a more relaxed but still engaging close. DJs Jay, Most Wanted, and DJ Daq Child handled the music lineup before Mejja took over the stage. MC Gogo and Daffy guided the final sessions, ensuring a smooth wrap-up of the weekend’s activities.

Throughout the rally, KBL’s White Cap brand maintained a strong presence as the Official Responsible Drinking Partner.

Mejja on stage performing at WRC Safari Rally 2026 after party

The brand used the platform to promote its “Distinguished By Nature” positioning, while also encouraging responsible enjoyment among fans attending both the rally stages and the fan village.

Beyond entertainment, White Cap’s involvement reflects its continued support for platforms that bring people together while showcasing Kenya’s landscapes and culture.

The Safari Rally remains a key moment in the country’s sporting calendar, not only for motorsport fans but also for the wider lifestyle and entertainment experience it offers.

As the 2026 edition comes to a close, both the on-track competition and off-track experience once again highlighted why the WRC Safari Rally remains one of Kenya’s most anticipated annual events.