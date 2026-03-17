WNSL Side Mathare United Denies Boycott Involvement Amidst WPL Chaos

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 — As the standoff between the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and Women’s Premier League (WPL) clubs reaches a fever pitch, Mathare United Women FC has officially distanced itself from the rebellion, injecting a fresh twist into the ongoing narrative of the women’s game.

In a statement released on Tuesday, March 17, the club’s CEO, Jecton Obure, unequivocally denied reports suggesting that the Mathare-based side intended to boycott their upcoming Women’s National Super League (WNSL) fixture against Diani Queens.

The statement serves as a significant departure from the unified front presented by 11 out of 12 WPL teams who successfully halted top-flight action last weekend. Obure clarified that while Mathare United Women is aware of the broader grievances within the sport, they have not authorized any strike action.

“Let me state unequivocally that Mathare United Women Football Club has not made any decision to boycott any league match, nor have we authorized any communication to that effect,” Obure stated.

Obure emphasized that the club views its ongoing discussions with the FKF regarding operational and administrative matters as constructive, choosing to handle concerns through appropriate channels rather than public defiance.

By breaking ranks with the boycott movement, Mathare United Women is signaling a commitment to the integrity of the WNSL. This move comes at a sensitive time, as the FKF has begun awarding controversial walkovers in the Women’s Premier League and issuing show-cause letters to clubs that refused to play.

“Our immediate focus remains on preparing the team for our upcoming fixtures and delivering performances that reflect the values and ambitions of this great club,” Obure added.

The Mathare United statement highlights a growing complexity in the struggle for better conditions in Kenyan women’s football. While the WPL Caucus remains firm in its demands for the release of FIFA Women’s Development funds and the unveiling of a league sponsor, the WNSL side’s decision to continue playing suggests that the boycott’s momentum may not be universal across all tiers of the game.

For the Federation, Mathare United’s stance provides a rare piece of positive news amidst a weekend of locked stadiums and unplayed matches.

For the boycotting WPL and WNSL clubs, it serves as a reminder that the path to reform is often complicated by differing club philosophies and administrative priorities.