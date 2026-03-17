White Cap Draught Elevated the 2026 WRC Safari Rally Experience Across Key Spectator Stages

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – White Cap Draught, a premium beer known for its smoothness and refreshing character, was available across key spectator stages at the 2026 World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally, held from March 12–15, 2026 in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

Dedicated draught stations were set up at Kedong, Morendat and Hell’s Gate, offering rally fans the perfect setting to connect while enjoying a perfectly poured beer throughout the event.

According to Wanjiru Murage-Mutahi, Tusker Brand Home Manager & Draught Category Lead at EABL, White Cap Draught embodied the spirit of rallying through its brand identity. “White Cap Draught is distinguished by nature. It is the perfect drink for outdoor lovers and adventure seekers, and the Safari Rally is that perfect gathering of motorsports enthusiasts.”

The newly introduced Morendat Farm rally village served as the central fan zone, giving spectators up-close access to the rally cars from the opening 8.5km Mzabibu stage through to the finish. Fans experienced the action on large screens, enjoyed live entertainment, and shared moments over White Cap Draught, making it a key destination for friends and motorsport enthusiasts alike.

“The Morendat Farm Spectator Stage is where motorsports fans needed to be this weekend. They had the opportunity to sample and enjoy White Cap Draught with fellow enthusiasts for a truly memorable experience,” said Wanjiru Murage Mutahi.

A firm fan favourite, the Kedong Stage attracted spectators who braved the early morning cold for the iconic Miti-Mbili jump, deep sand tracks and prime photo opportunities. White Cap Draught was available at the scenic Kedong spectator stage on the opening day of the Safari Rally.

On the final day of the rally, spectators once again converged at Hell’s Gate for the 10.53km Wolf Power Stage, where White Cap Draught contributed to the atmosphere as the event came to a close.

“Rally enthusiasts thrive in togetherness; they belong to a community that appreciates camaraderie, and White Cap Draught complements this perfectly,” added Wanjiru Murage Mutahi