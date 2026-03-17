Tusker FC coach Mette throws in stern warning to players: No one is safe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – Tusker FC head coach Julien Mette has warned his players that no one is assured of a starting place, saying all the players are now raising their hands up for selection, and opportunities will be given to those who show steel and adhere to instruction.

Since taking charge of the 13-time FKF Premier League champions Last month, Mette has been shuffling around his team to not only find the best combination but also see all the players as he looks at next season in hindsight.

Speaking to the club’s official website after the team’s 2-0 win over Kakamega Homeboyz on Sunday, the coach warned that no one should be comfortable.

In that game, he handed a debut to Congolese goalkeeper Pavelh Ndzila, while also handing a start to his compatriot Servyl Akouala on the left side of defense. The two came in for Brandon Obiero and Eugene Ikutwa, who have both been solid since he took charge.

Tusker FC head coach Julien Mette passing instruction to his players. PHOTO/Tusker FC

For him, he just wanted to see their impact and create competition.

“It was a very important performance for Pavelh after four very good games by Brandon (Obiero) and it is now a challenge with the keepers. We also have very good centre backs and full backs and in each position, you can switch players and still be strong. It is a good headache because for the players, if you lose you can go out and those who work well go in,” the tactician told the club’s website.

Mette picked his fourth win in a row, in five matches he has been in charge since taking charge of the club. Since losing his first match against Shabana FC, Mette has solidified his boys, who have calmly embraced his style.

The Brewers, long known to be a direct-playing team are now turning into a more possession-based outfit. And, the change in style has clearly suited them as they have not only won, but dominated games.

Tusker FC players celebrating against Kakamega Homeboyz. PHOTO/Tusker FC

Against Homeboyz though, they were forced to go hybrid due to the nature of the Wang’uru Stadium pitch, which made it difficult to put the ball on the floor.

“It was difficult to do three or four passes and this is how we prepare to play as a team. We switched our strength to become fighters. We are artists but sometimes you have to become a fighter. Sometimes, you have to do both if you want to win titles; not only playing well. They (Homeboyz) offered us a fight and we had to respond especially with the aerial duels to be able to keep possession under pressure,” the coach said.

Tusker will now shift their attention to AFC Leopards who they face on Sunday at the Nyayo National Stadium, and a win could potentially hoist them into the top four before the international break.