Shabana Fires Head Coach Okidi After Two Successive Losses  

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – Gusii-based Shabana FC have mutually agreed to part ways with head coach Peter Okidi after two successive Football Kenya Federation Premier League losses.

In a statement released by the club, it said the new technical bench will be announced later.

“The club expresses its sincere appreciation to coach Okidi for the commitment, professionalism, and dedication he demonstrated during his tenure. His contribution to the team is highly valued, and he leaves with our utmost respect,” the statement read.

The departure of Okidi comes a day after losing 2-1 to Kariobangi Sharks and had suffered a 5-1 loss to AFC Leopards.

Shabana next face record champions and leaders Gor Mahia on Saturday.

The Tore Bobe boys are placed third on the log on 40 points, three behind Leopards and 13 adrift of K’Ogalo.