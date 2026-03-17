Peace Pipe Or Postponement? FKF And WPL Clubs Agree To Truce As Rescheduling Talks Begin

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 17 — In a significant step toward resolving the crisis that has paralyzed the top-flight women’s game, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Clubs Caucus held a high-stakes meeting on Tuesday at Kandanda House.

The meeting, which brought together the Federation’s top leadership and representatives from the boycotting clubs, resulted in a temporary truce.

Both parties have agreed to a second, more intensive consultative session on April 8, 2026, to address the core grievances that led to last weekend’s unprecedented match boycott.

The importance of the session was underscored by the presence of key decision-makers from both sides, including President Hussein Mohammed, Acting CEO Dennis Gicheru, Women Representative Kerubo Momanyi, Women’s Football Administrator Neddy Atieno, and Frank Ogolla from the Leagues and Competitions Department.

The most immediate outcome of the talks concerns the unplayed Gameweek 18 fixtures.

While the Leagues and Competitions Committee (LCC) had initially awarded controversial walkovers to Kenya Police Bullets, Ulinzi Starlets, and Trinity Starlets, the tone has now shifted toward dialogue.

Caucus members confirmed that they are scheduled to meet with the LCC this Thursday, March 19, to present their case regarding the logistical challenges and venue unavailability that hindered the matches.

The goal of this follow-up meeting is to have the walkovers rescinded and the fixtures officially rescheduled.

“Today was both for a ‘clear the air’ meeting and also to discuss the 14th and 15th fixtures. We agreed that we are going to meet the LCC on Thursday to put our case on why the fixtures were not held so that they can be rescheduled,” a caucus member shared after the session.

While today’s meeting succeeded in lowering the temperature, the main agendas, which include the status of the FIFA Women’s Development Fund, the unveiling of a WPL title sponsor, and the financial sustainability of the clubs, remain on the table.

Both the Federation and the club representatives have committed to the April 8th date to dive deeper into these systemic issues.

There is a shared consensus that improving the standards of women’s football in Kenya is a priority that outweighs the current administrative friction.

For a league that was on the brink of a total shutdown just 48 hours ago, the “constructive” nature of today’s talks offers a glimmer of hope. The move away from punitive boardroom points toward a collaborative rescheduling process suggests that the Federation is listening to the clubs’ concerns about the professionalization of the game.

As the WPL looks to resume, all eyes will be on Thursday’s LCC meeting to see if the spirit of cooperation translates into a fair resolution for the teams and players who have been caught in the middle of this standoff.