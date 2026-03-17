Nairobi City Thunder clamp down Terrorists to sign off for BAL in style - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nairobi CIty Thunder's Nuradin Adenwas the star against UoN. PHOTO/Thunder

Basketball

Nairobi City Thunder clamp down Terrorists to sign off for BAL in style

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – Nairobi City Thunder thrashed University of Nairobi (UoN) side Terror 95-74 to pick their fifth win in the Kenya Basketball federation (KBF) League, their final local competitive match before heading to Pretoria for the Basketball Africa League (BAL) Kalahari Conference play-offs.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Thunder coach Brad Ibs rested most of his regulars as he chose to hand minutes to the other players, most of who will not be part of the BAL travelling squad.

Derrick Ogechi and Garang Ding, both crucial players in Pretoria, were in the matchday squad but didn’t play any minutes while Faheem Juma, Okall Koranga and Bramwell Muchina were left to anchor the team.

Nuradin Aden, signed at the start of the season but not part of the BAL squad was the star of the night in the win over the ‘Terorists’, with a game-high 28 points while point guard Moses ALier had 22. Muchina also boasted double digits with 12 points.

Nairobi CIty Thunder in action against UoN. PHOTO/Thunder

Thunder dominated the game from start to finish, though the students had some moments of dominance especially in the opening quarter. But, it was not too much to scare Thunder who managed the game well.

“It was great to give the other boys a run and I am delighted with how they played, the different variations we had and generally that we could still give a good runout,” said Ibs, speaking after the match.

Thunder will now have one more match locally, the ‘Thunder Night’ on Thursday, where they split the team into two for a high stakes friendly match. This will be their last engagement, and a chance for the fans to have a glimpse of the final team before they travel to Pretoria.

At the same time, Thunder have snapped in American Small Forward Shaheed Davis for their BAL campaign. Davis can also play as guard and will come in to help Thunder’s base and add in much needed experience.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020