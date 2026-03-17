Nairobi City Thunder clamp down Terrorists to sign off for BAL in style

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – Nairobi City Thunder thrashed University of Nairobi (UoN) side Terror 95-74 to pick their fifth win in the Kenya Basketball federation (KBF) League, their final local competitive match before heading to Pretoria for the Basketball Africa League (BAL) Kalahari Conference play-offs.

Thunder coach Brad Ibs rested most of his regulars as he chose to hand minutes to the other players, most of who will not be part of the BAL travelling squad.

Derrick Ogechi and Garang Ding, both crucial players in Pretoria, were in the matchday squad but didn’t play any minutes while Faheem Juma, Okall Koranga and Bramwell Muchina were left to anchor the team.

Nuradin Aden, signed at the start of the season but not part of the BAL squad was the star of the night in the win over the ‘Terorists’, with a game-high 28 points while point guard Moses ALier had 22. Muchina also boasted double digits with 12 points.

Nairobi CIty Thunder in action against UoN. PHOTO/Thunder

Thunder dominated the game from start to finish, though the students had some moments of dominance especially in the opening quarter. But, it was not too much to scare Thunder who managed the game well.

“It was great to give the other boys a run and I am delighted with how they played, the different variations we had and generally that we could still give a good runout,” said Ibs, speaking after the match.

Thunder will now have one more match locally, the ‘Thunder Night’ on Thursday, where they split the team into two for a high stakes friendly match. This will be their last engagement, and a chance for the fans to have a glimpse of the final team before they travel to Pretoria.

At the same time, Thunder have snapped in American Small Forward Shaheed Davis for their BAL campaign. Davis can also play as guard and will come in to help Thunder’s base and add in much needed experience.