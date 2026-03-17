Lionesses, Shujaa Gear Up For HSBC SVNS 2 Rounds In Montevideo And São Paulo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – Kenya’s Lionesses and Shujaa are gearing up for a strong showcase in the second and third rounds of the HSBC SVNS 2, as they aim to secure promotion to the top-tier HSBC SVNS 1 next season.

The Montevideo tournament in Uruguay takes place on March 21–22, followed by São Paulo, Brazil, on March 28–29.

Both events mark crucial opportunities for the teams to build on their performances from the opening leg in Nairobi.

The Lionesses announced a 13-player squad featuring Faith Livoi and Christabel Lindo, who missed the Nairobi leg, alongside captain Sheila Chajira, Naomi Amuguni, Charity Nillah, Stellah Wafula, Edith Nariaka, Judith Auma, Sinaida Mokaya, Moreen Muritu, Janet Okello, Freshia Oduor, and Marvel Oswago.

“We are grateful for our fans’ incredible support in Nairobi. Our focus now shifts to Uruguay and Brazil, where we aim to win our matches and secure qualification for Division One. We also thank Safaricom, through M-PESA, for their continued support in elevating our game both on and off the pitch,” said captain Sheila Chajira.

-Shujaa-

Shujaa players celebrate at the first leg of the Division 2 Tourney at the Nyayo Stadium. PHOTO/KENYA RUGBY

Shujaa named a 14-man squad including regulars George Ooro, Samuel Asati, Vincent Onyala, Kevin Wekesa, Nygel Amaitsa, Dennis Abukuse, John Okoth, Kevin Wambua, and Patrick Odongo.

Brian Tanga returns after a long injury layoff, while Gabriel Ayimba earns his first call-up to the national sevens side. Other squad members are Chrisant Ojwang, Festus Shiasi, Floyd Wabwire, and David Nyangige.

The opening leg at Nyayo National Stadium saw Shujaa finish third behind the United States and Germany, while the Lionesses placed fifth.

“Shujaa and the Kenya Lionesses have once again shown the grit, discipline, and fighting spirit that define Kenyan rugby. With M-PESA supporting the teams through our partnership with the Kenya Rugby Union, the players can focus fully on their game,” said Safaricom CEO, Peter Ndegwa.

He added, “I wish them the very best as they head to Uruguay and Brazil for the next rounds of the HSBC SVNS 2, where they will showcase the skill and determination that have made Kenya a force on the global rugby stage.”

Under a two-year partnership with the Kenya Rugby Union, M-PESA supports both teams with monthly allowances, comprehensive medical insurance, airtime, and financial literacy programs, ensuring players can focus on rugby while enjoying reliable financial backing.

The HSBC SVNS 2 is part of the global HSBC SVNS series, bringing fast-paced, high-intensity rugby sevens action to the international stage.