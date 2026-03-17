Iran ‘In Talks’ To Move FIFA World Cup Games To Mexico

NEW YORK, USA, Mar 17 – The president of Iran’s football federation says the organisation is negotiating with Fifa to move the country’s World Cup matches from the United States to Mexico in order to ensure the safety of their players.

The discussions are taking place amid the US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which has responded with attacks on Israel and US-allied states in the Gulf as part of the conflict.

The US is co-hosting the World Cup, which takes place between 11 June and 19 July, with Canada and Mexico.

Iran are scheduled to face New Zealand on 16 June and Belgium on 21 June, both in Los Angeles, and Egypt in Seattle on 27 June.

Last week US President Donald Trump said that while Iran are “welcome to the World Cup”, he does not think “it is appropriate” they attend “for their own life and safety”.

“When Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America,” said Iranian football federation president Mehdi Taj in a post, external on a social media account belonging to the Iranian embassy in Mexico.

“We are negotiating with Fifa to hold Iran’s World Cup matches in Mexico.”

A Fifa spokesperson said: “Fifa is in regular contact with all participating member associations, including Iran, to discuss planning for the World Cup.

“Fifa is looking forward to all participating teams competing as per the match schedule announced on 6 December 2025.”

Iran, who have qualified for a fourth consecutive World Cup, decided not to pull out of the competition last summer when the US bombed three nuclear facilities in the country.

A recent message on the national team’s Telegram account said that Fifa is the organiser of the World Cup and “not any single country”.

It added that “the country that should be removed is the one that merely carries the title of host but does not have the ability to ensure security for the teams participating in this event”.

Previously, Trump has said he “does not care” if Iran take part in the World Cup.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino subsequently said the US President had told him Iran are “welcome to compete” at this summer’s finals, despite the countries being at war.

Iran’s Minister of Sports and Youth, Ahmad Donyamali, then said that “under no circumstances do we have the appropriate conditions to participate in the World Cup”.

When have matches previously been moved?

If Iran’s games are relocated to Mexico, it would not be the first time matches have been moved for safety and geopolitical reasons.

In recent times, Belarus have played their competitive home games in Hungary because of their support of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This included a World Cup qualifier against Scotland last year, which was played at the ZTE Arena in Zalaegerszeg.

In cricket, political tensions between India and Pakistan mean that the two countries will only play each other at neutral venues when they meet at ICC events.

India refused to travel to Pakistan to play in the Champions Trophy in 2025, while Pakistan played their matches in the recent T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka.