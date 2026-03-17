FKF select team for FIFAe Nations League

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 16, 2026 – Kenya’s eFootball™ Mobile duo of Alex Manadu and Brian Kamau have made the team to represent the country at the upcoming FIFAe Nations League, set to begin in May this year.

The duo secured their slots after comprehensive victories at the Nairobi eFootball™ Cup on Sunday evening.

They defeated Jason Olayo and Joseph Bafkado 5–3 in a thrilling final at the University of Nairobi in the tourney that attracted 21 teams from across the country who played in double elimination format.

Speaking after the win, Manadu described their qualification as a dream-come-true.

“I have been watching the FIFAe World Cup and always wished for a chance to represent my country in what I love doing. Today I am happy to earn selection to the national team together with my teammate Kamau. Now it is time for all of us to work together towards our common goal, which is qualification for the FIFAe World Cup 2026,” he said.

The duo, popularly known as Whipsmen, will be joined in the team by two additional players selected via wildcard to complete a six-player national squad.

A participant at the Nairobi eFootball™ Cup.

Speaking at the same time, national team coach Mohamed Nurki expressed confidence in the selected players and outlined the team’s ambitions for the season.

“We are very happy with the amazing turnout that we had. Players from across the country took part and the level of competition was very high. We now turn our full focus to preparation for the FIFAe Nations League where we are targeting qualification for the FIFAe World Cup 2026,” Nurki said.

He added: “We thank FKF and the Esports Kenya Federation for opening the doors for eFootballers, and we promise to make the nation proud.”

Meanwhile, Eldoret-based pair Bukhari Hassan and Abdulbasit Hussein finished in third place after beating top seed Hanningtone Kiplagat and Levin Ousu 2-1.

FIFAe Nations League Schedule

eFootball™ Mobile

Week 1: May 5 – 7, 2026

Week 2: June 8 – 10, 2026

Week 3: July 7 – 9, 2026

eFootball™ Console

Week 1: April 14 – 16, 2026

Week 2: May 12 – 14, 2026

Week 3: June 30 – July 2, 2026

Rocket League

Week 1: April 28 – 30, 2026

Week 2: June 2 – 4, 2026

Week 3: July 14 – 16, 2026

Upcoming National Team Selections

The eFootball™ Console national team selection tournament will be held online on March 21, 2026, while the Rocket League national team selection tournament will take place on April 4, 2026.