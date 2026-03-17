Controversy As FKF Awards ‘Ghost’ Walkovers Amidst WPL Boycott Crisis

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 17 – The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Leagues and Competitions Committee (LCC) has sparked a fresh wave of controversy after awarding three points and two goals each to Kenya Police Bullets, Ulinzi Starlets, and Trinity Starlets following a chaotic weekend of unplayed fixtures.

The ruling comes after their scheduled opponents, Kisped Queens, Kayole Starlets, and Zetech Sparks, refused to honor the Game-week 18 matches as part of a league-wide boycott over financial neglect and administrative silence.

The LCC’s decision has drawn immediate scrutiny due to the unconventional circumstances under which the walkovers were granted.

Standard football regulations typically require a team to be present on the pitch and ready to play for a walkover to be awarded if an opponent fails to show up.

However, reports indicate that in at least two of these cases, the match venues were entirely inaccessible.

While Ulinzi Starlets arrived at the Stima Club Grounds, they found the facility locked. As the host team, Kayole Starlets had reportedly not booked the venue, making it impossible for the match to proceed regardless of the boycott.

A similar situation unfolded at the Comboni Polytechnic Grounds. Trinity Starlets, the home team, had failed to secure the venue for their game against Zetech Sparks, which had been booked for a private event for the entire day.

Despite neither home team providing a playable venue, the LCC moved forward with awarding points to the visitors and the defending champions, Kenya Police Bullets.

The Federation is also turning up the heat on other clubs that participated in the strike. Four teams, Vihiga Queens, Madira Soccer Assassins, Bungoma Queens, and Kisumu All Starlets, have been officially ordered to submit written explanations for their involvement in the boycott.

The clubs have been given a strict deadline of midnight on Tuesday, March 17, to justify their actions or face further disciplinary measures.

The boycott, led by the Clubs Leadership Caucus, was triggered by months of frustration over unpaid player salaries, a lack of league sponsorship, and the non-disbursement of FIFA Women’s Development funds.

Clubs have argued that the league has become financially unsustainable, with some athletes relying on fan donations to survive.

By awarding points for unplayed matches and demanding explanations from participants, the FKF appears to be taking a hardline stance ahead of a highly anticipated consultative meeting scheduled for today at Kandanda House.

For the boycotting clubs, the LCC’s ruling is seen as an attempt to distort the league table and punish teams for demanding professional standards. For the Federation, it is a move to maintain the “integrity” of the competition.

The outcome of today’s meeting will likely determine if the 2025/2026 season continues on the pitch or remains mired in boardroom battles and empty stadiums.