Basketball Africa League Names Puma As League’s Official Outfitter Ahead Of 2026 season

DAKAR, SENEGAL, Mar 17 – The Basketball Africa League (BAL) and PUMA, one of the world’s leading sports brands, today announced a multiyear collaboration that makes PUMA the Official Outfitter of the BAL.

The collaboration, which will begin with the 2026 BAL season that tips off on Friday, March 27 at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa, will see PUMA supply all official BAL team, fan and referee apparel, including game uniforms, warm-up gear, practice wear, accessories, and branded tops for participants in the league’s social impact and player programming.

The fanwear, which reflects the energy, diversity and creativity of African basketball culture, will be available this season at BAL arenas, the BAL’s e-commerce store at BALStore.NBA.com, PUMA’s e-commerce store at za/puma.com, and at the three NBA Stores and two PUMA stores in South Africa.

“Our collaboration with PUMA reflects our shared commitment to elevating the African sports industry and basketball in particular,” said BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall. “PUMA’s innovation, creativity and deep connection to the continent’s sports ecosystem and our game make them an ideal partner to help us continue to raise the standard of African basketball, enhance the experience for teams, players and fans, and drive the BAL’s continued growth.”

“The collaboration with the BAL is an important step in PUMA’s brand commitment to growing the game worldwide,” said PUMA Vice President Sports Marketing & Sport Licensing, Johan Adamsson. “We look forward to bringing our performance technology to the forefront of the game and connecting with the many BAL fans globally.”

PUMA joins the BAL’s roster of partners that also includes Foundational Partner Rwanda Development Board and Official Partners Afreximbank, Air Senegal, Amazon Web Services, Castle Lite and RwandAir.

Tickets for the Kalahari Conference group phase are on sale now at Ticketmaster.za. Tickets for the Sahara Conference group phase in Rabat are available at Guichet.com. Tickets for Playoffs and Finals are on sale at BAL.NBA.com/Ticket. Fans who purchase tickets will also have free access to the BAL Fan Zone at each arena.

Additional information about the 2026 BAL season will be announced in the coming days.