Patel leads the way as KCB drivers shine at 2026 WRC Safari Rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 16, 2026 – The Safari Rally Kenya, part of the World Rally Championship, delivered another thrilling chapter in global motorsport as the KCB Rally Team produced an impressive performance led by driver Karan Patel and navigator Tauseef Khan.

The duo emerged as the highest-placed Kenyan crew in the grueling rally held

in Naivasha, while also securing victory in the African Rally Championship

(ARC) category to take an early lead in the 2026 continental championship

standings.

Driving through the unforgiving terrain that defines the Safari Rally, Patel broke

a four-year streak of retirements, successfully completing the rally for the first

time since 2021.

“It has been four years of retiring but we managed to finish the rally this year,

capping it off with the ARC title. I am excited for what lies ahead and I cannot wait to participate in the coming ARC legs. The last four days have been incredibly difficult, and we could not be prouder of this achievement,” Patel said.

Karan Patel and his navigator, Tauseef Khan, receive their awards from President William Ruto.

The two-time ARC champion has now set his sights on reclaiming the

continental crown after narrowly losing the 2025 title to Uganda’s Yasin Nasser.

Sachania shines in wet conditions

Elsewhere, Nikhil Sachania and navigator Deep Patel, also representing the

KCB Rally Team, delivered a strong performance despite the demanding

conditions.

The duo began their defence of the FIA African Rally Championship

ARC3 title in style, winning their category ahead of rival Puligilla Naveen.

Sachania finished sixth overall in the ARC standings and 23rd in the WRC3

category, reinforcing his status as one of the region’s rising rally talents.

KCB-sponsored Ugandan driver Oscar Ntambi also impressed, securing victory

in the ARC2 category after beating Kenya’s Evans Nzioka.

Ntambi finished 22nd overall in the WRC classification and sixth in the ARC overall standings.

Meanwhile, Rwanda’s Queen Kalimpinya, competing in the event for the first

time, emerged as the highest-placed female driver in the Kenya National Rally

Championship category.

“This was my first time ever participating in the Safari Rally. This event is not only iconic but also unforgiving. We managed to finish the rally and there is something valuable to take home. We hope to carry the same momentum into upcoming competitions,” Kalimpinya said.

However, it was heartbreak for the mother-daughter crew of Tinashe Gatimu

and Caroline Gatimu, who had previously completed three consecutive Safari

Rally events.

Their fourth attempt ended prematurely after mechanical issues affected their new Ford Fiesta Rally4.

The performances across the field underscore the growing strength and

competitiveness of the KCB-backed rally drivers, reinforcing the bank’s

continued commitment to developing motorsport talent across East Africa.