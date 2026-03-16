Man Utd not planning U-turn on Casemiro decision

MANCHESTER, England, March 16, 2026 – Manchester United have no plans to reverse their decision to release veteran midfielder Casemiro at the end of the season.

The Brazilian, 34, announced in January that he would leave the club when his £350,000-a-week contract expires.

Despite his strong performances this season, United concluded they would not offer a new deal to the former Real Madrid midfielder, who will be available on a free transfer.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe previously voiced incredulity about Casemiro’s £18.2m annual salary, and the 73-year-old has vowed to drive down costs.

That was thought to be behind the decision not to trigger the option on Casemiro’s contract, with United wanting to make the decision early to allow them to continue with their long-term squad overhaul.

Casemiro asked for the news to be made public in order to avoid any confusion towards the end of the season.

However, since then, Casemiro has turned in a series of excellent performances.

He opened the scoring against Aston Villa on Sunday with his seventh goal of the season, six of which have been headers.

The midfielder celebrated in front of the Stretford End by pointing repeatedly to the club badge on his shirt.

Supporters sang “One more year, Casemiro” in response, and repeated it after the final whistle as the player headed for the tunnel.

Captain Bruno Fernandes and defender Leny Yoro both said after the game they hoped Casemiro would remain at the club.

However, sources have told BBC Sport that the club have no plans to reassess their decision.

Interim head coach Michael Carrick has also suggested there will be no U-turn on Casemiro’s future at Old Trafford.

“When something is decided it makes it a little bit easier and everyone understands the situation,” said Carrick.

“The impact he’s had has been terrific, through his influence within the team and with big moments and goals.

“There was a nice moment at the end with the supporters. He’ll enjoy that one.”