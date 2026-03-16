High school student wins national esports competition, secures trip to Paris

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 16, 2026 – Teenage sensation Jeremiah Gerald delivered a stunning performance to defeat experienced competitor Leone Mwaura 6-0 in the final to win the fifth edition of the eLigue1Tour Kenya, held at the University of Nairobi on Sunday night.

The victory marked the first major esports trophy for the 17-year-old Matungulu Boys High School student, who is only in his second year of professional esports competition.

With the win, Jeremiah secures a fully paid trip to Paris, courtesy of Ligue 1 McDonald’s, where he will enjoy a live experience of French football.

The tournament attracted strong national participation, with 511 competitors in the EA Sports FC 26 category and 742 players in the FC Mobile category, drawing gamers from across the country.

Road to the Final

Jeremiah began his impressive run in the quarter-finals, where he defeated Brian Mutua 7-4 to book his place in the semi-finals.

In the semi-final, he faced Aiyabei Kibet in a closely contested match, edging him 5-4 to advance to the final.

On the other side of the bracket, Leone Mwaura produced a strong performance to eliminate defending champion Joash “Jojo” Agutu with a 3-1 victory in the semi-finals to secure his place in the final.

However, the final turned into a one-sided affair, with Jeremiah dominating the match to secure a 6-0 victory and claim the title.

Speaking after his victory, Jeremiah expressed his excitement about winning the tournament and representing Kenya internationally.

“I am so happy to win this great competition. I have really worked hard on this, and it is just amazing to see the fruit of my hard work. I thank my parents for allowing me to pursue my passion in esports, and I look forward to continuing with the sport and hopefully becoming an international player,” he said.

Grand Finale Results

Final

Jeremiah Gerald 6–0 Leone Mwaura

Semi-finals

Leone Mwaura 3–1 Joash Agutu

Jeremiah Gerald 5–4 Aiyabei Kibet

Quarter-finals

Joash Agutu 7–7 Harun Ahmed (Agutu wins 4–2 on penalties)

Leone Mwaura 4–3 Moses Ndarwa

Aiyabei Kibet 7–4 Luony Teat

Jeremiah Gerald 7–3 Brian Mutua