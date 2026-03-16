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Harambee Stars players Chris Erambo and Sylvester Owino during a training session. pHOTO/FKF

Kenyan Premier League

Harambee Stars defender out for long period after serious injury

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NAIROBI, Kenya, March 16, 2026 – Gor Mahia defender Sylvester Owino is set to miss at least six weeks of action after incurring a serious injury in Sunday’s 3-1 win over Ulinzi.

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According to the team doctor, Brian Odongo, the Harambee Stars defender suffered a muscle tear.

“He was referred for further evaluation where an MRI confirmed a partial tear of the lower medial gastrocnemius muscle belly,” Odongo said on the club’s website.

Owino went down in the first half of the Kenya Premier League duel at the Ulinzi Sports Complex, prompting an early substitution.

The centre-back was then wheeled out of the stadium in an ambulance.

His absence is a significant setback for Charles Akonnor’s charges who are pushing for their 22nd league crown.

Owino, who has also cemented his place in the national team, will also miss Harambee Stars’ tie against Estonia at the Fifa Global Series in Rwanda on March 27.

In the absence of the former Kakamega Homeboyz centre-back, K’Ogalo will have to rely on Frank Odhiambo and Mike Kibwage to hold fort in the backline.

Gor lead the log with 53 points, 10 ahead of AFC Leopards who lost 4-1 to Mathare United at the Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

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