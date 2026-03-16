Chelsea’s James could miss weeks with hamstring injury

LONDON, England, March 16, 2026 – Chelsea defender Reece James could be out for weeks with a hamstring injury, says head coach Liam Rosenior.

The Chelsea captain will miss his side’s Champions League home match against Paris St‑Germain, following their 5-2 first‑leg defeat in France.

An exact time frame was not given, but when asked whether it could be that James misses a number weeks, Rosenior replied “it could be”.

The 26‑year‑old may miss the upcoming England internationals later this month, with Thomas Tuchel’s squad to be announced on Friday.

He sustained the injury in Saturday’s 1-0 Premier League defeat by Newcastle.

“With a hamstring injury, it is never great and for Reece we can hopefully get him scanned, find out the full extent and then we will know more because we know how important he is and what a leader he is in the group,” added Rosenior.

“He felt something in his hamstring at the end of the game against Newcastle. It’s really frustrating and a disappointing one for us. We don’t know the full extent for us but it rules him out for tomorrow.”

James has largely enjoyed an injury‑free season until now after being carefully managed by Chelsea following several disrupted campaigns in recent years. On Friday, he signed a new six‑year contract to keep him at the club until 2032.

Chelsea are also without winger Jamie Gittens, goakeeper Filip Jorgensen and defender Levi Colwill but Brazil forward Estevao Willian returned to training and is in contention having not featured since early February.

Right-back Malo Gusto missed training through illness but could still be available on Tuesday, while winger Pedro Neto is eligible to play after receiving just a warning from Uefa for pushing a ball boy in the closing moments of last week’s defeat at the Parc des Princes.

Rosenior added: “There was no real bad intention, it was just a will to get on with the game so I think Uefa made the right decision.”