'How stone throwers cost me my Safari Rally dream,' - Pauline Sheghu - Capital Sports
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Shattered windscreen of Pauline Sheghu's car.

Safari Rally

‘How stone throwers cost me my Safari Rally dream,’ – Pauline Sheghu

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NAIROBI, Kenya, March 15, 2026 – Kenya’s female rally driver Pauline Sheghu was left heartbroken after retiring from the ongoing WRC Safari Rally when her vehicle was stoned by unknown individuals.

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Sheghu revealed that certain kids threw stones at her vehicle, shattering her windscreen and mirrors.

“It is very painful and unfortunate that we cannot finish today’s rally because of the reckless and mannerless actions of some kids who broke our windscreen and side windows. What was supposed to be a beautiful rally for us has ended in tears,” the driver said.

She added: “Yesterday around Eburu, some kids decided that stoning rally cars was their talent, not knowing the damage and heartbreak they would cause.”

Driving a Subaru Impreza STi N12, the renowned journalist was making her fourth appearance in the global competition — navigated by Linet Ayuko.

However, she was forced to retire on Friday, bringing an inglorious end to her campaign.

Shegu admits the outcome feels like a dagger to the heart.

“It hurts even more because this sport needs support, not destruction. We came with passion, sacrifice, and determination, but we are going home with broken windows and broken hearts,” she said.

Regardless, she has vowed to continue soldiering on with the ‘love of her heart’, promising to come back stronger for next edition.

“We leave everything in God’s hands. May God forgive them, because the pain they have caused us is too much,” Shegu said.

She added: “To our fans, partners, and sponsors, we say thank you from the bottom of our hearts for standing with us. We gave this rally our all and tried our best to complete every stage.”

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